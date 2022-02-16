Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Announces Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share.

Airbnb stock traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,241,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,715. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $215.49. The company has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.74.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.21.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $33,899,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 941,873 shares of company stock valued at $167,070,500 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Airbnb by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.