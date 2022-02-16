AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives GBX 413 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 413 ($5.59).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.02) to GBX 435 ($5.89) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 400 ($5.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.01) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.40) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Andrew James Bell acquired 263,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,345,511.20). Also, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.14), for a total value of £39,592.20 ($53,575.37). Over the last three months, insiders bought 263,178 shares of company stock worth $99,478,440.

Shares of AJB stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 323.80 ($4.38). 2,132,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,446. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.42). The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 356.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

