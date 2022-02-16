COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Update

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:COVA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,713. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. COVA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $969,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 1.3% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 209,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $8,334,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.