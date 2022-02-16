BurTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Short Interest Down 44.9% in January

BurTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRKHU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRKHU stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 9,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,957. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. BurTech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BurTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $16,792,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $12,607,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,509,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,010,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BurTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $9,009,000.

