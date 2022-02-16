Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ELEV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,506. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

