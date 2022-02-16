Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blade Air Mobility Inc. provides technology-powered, air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives. Blade Air Mobility Inc., formerly known as EXPERIENCE INV, is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:BLDE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,140. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

