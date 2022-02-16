Short Interest in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Grows By 57.1%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQ) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAQ. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,093,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,720,000.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CDAQ stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. 9,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,772. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65. Compass Digital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.74.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.