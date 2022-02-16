Oppenheimer Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $960.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,350.00 to $960.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,418.14.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $142.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $746.85. 9,917,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 52-week low of $720.00 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,139.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,366.94.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

