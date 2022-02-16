Oppenheimer Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $960.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,350.00 to $960.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.54% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,418.14.
NYSE:SHOP traded down $142.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $746.85. 9,917,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 52-week low of $720.00 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,139.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,366.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
