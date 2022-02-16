$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

MSFT stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.50. 29,946,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,956,160. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

