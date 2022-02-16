HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.70 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $33,415.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00038970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00105858 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

