Brokerages Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report $99.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.54 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $91.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $360.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $362.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $512.46 million, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:TNP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 89,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $137.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

