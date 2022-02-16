Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Decreases By 28.0%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,761. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 500,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 57,820 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 468,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,019,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

