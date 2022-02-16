Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Down 27.1% in January

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. 18,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 63.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

