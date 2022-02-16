Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 27.6% in January

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 39,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 198.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period.
NKG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,363. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
