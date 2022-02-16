Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.48.

NYSE:ALB traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.00. 1,367,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.83 and its 200-day moving average is $236.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7,595.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

