$913.15 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post sales of $913.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $902.50 million and the highest is $918.20 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $842.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after buying an additional 53,972,730 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $378,851,000 after buying an additional 57,576 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,908,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,415,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.86. 5,519,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,746. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

