First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. 1,225,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,880 shares of company stock worth $192,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

