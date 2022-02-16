PRIZM Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $535,922.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001550 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 223.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000148 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,952,837,376 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

