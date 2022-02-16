Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Up 60.1% in January

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Longeveron by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Longeveron by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Longeveron stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. 223,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,864. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98. Longeveron has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Longeveron in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.