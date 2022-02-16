Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the January 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,147,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,896 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 751,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 127,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 321,484 shares during the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GMDA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. 4,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,728. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $217.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

