Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. 52,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,191. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14. Fast Retailing has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing Company Profile

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.