Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$33.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

KEY traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 619,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,869. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 42.50. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$24.17 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

