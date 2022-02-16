$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $237.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 713.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.25. 3,248,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,227. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,491,000 after buying an additional 62,533 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

