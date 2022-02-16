Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce $428.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $534.85 million and the lowest is $387.82 million. Seagen posted sales of $331.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Seagen by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Seagen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 144,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.86. 65,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,019. Seagen has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.84.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

