Analysts Set Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Price Target at $31.80

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRNOF shares. reduced their price target on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Verano alerts:

OTCMKTS:VRNOF traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 396,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,155. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. Verano has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.