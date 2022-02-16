APY.Finance (APY) Price Down 39.8% Over Last Week

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $488,583.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00044965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.42 or 0.07115397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.83 or 1.00151835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00052827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002900 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,034,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

