Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.630-$2.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.38-$2.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.67.

NYSE:BKI traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $60.44. 2,216,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

