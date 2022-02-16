Mirrored iShares Gold Trust 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $205,279.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $39.31 million and approximately $205,279.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.98 or 0.00079477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00044965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.42 or 0.07115397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.83 or 1.00151835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00052827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002900 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.