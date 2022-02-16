Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by 52.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.9%.

ECC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. 3,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,505 shares of company stock worth $6,196,718. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

