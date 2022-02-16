Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Maverix Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MMX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. 4,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,307. The stock has a market cap of $706.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 192.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

