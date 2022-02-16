Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Up 41.8% in January

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

NASDAQ:PMD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 12,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,910. The company has a market cap of $40.12 million, a PE ratio of 120.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Psychemedics has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Psychemedics during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Psychemedics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Psychemedics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Psychemedics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Psychemedics during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.