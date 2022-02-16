$0.26 EPS Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Surgery Partners reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. 12,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,678. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

