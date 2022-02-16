Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Hold

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.13) to GBX 3,850 ($52.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,684.00.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. ASOS has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

