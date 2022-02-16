FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.59). FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FibroGen.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in FibroGen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in FibroGen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FibroGen by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.65. 14,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,824. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.83.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

