Short Interest in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Rises By 43.8%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the January 15th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 217 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$9.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

