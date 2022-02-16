DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Update

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the January 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of DOCOF remained flat at $$42.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.

