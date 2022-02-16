Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Increases By 42.8%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
In other news, Director James F. Crowley acquired 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at $161,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
