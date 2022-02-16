Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Increases By 42.8%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley acquired 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at $161,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

