IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.34. 98,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.50.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in IQVIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in IQVIA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

