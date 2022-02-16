ANON Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $196.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. ANON has a market cap of $157,497.57 and approximately $196.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001919 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

