Italo (XTA) Market Cap Tops $7,895.04

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Italo has a total market capitalization of $7,895.04 and $68.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Italo has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.72 or 0.07130852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00050813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,094.16 or 0.99922752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

