Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce $51.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.50 million. Tattooed Chef posted sales of $39.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $213.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.67 million to $213.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $282.99 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTCF shares. Cowen began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 54,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,098. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

