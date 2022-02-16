Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report sales of $268.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.60 million to $269.00 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $275.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,345 shares of company stock worth $570,793. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. 84,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,224. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

