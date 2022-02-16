$0.24 EPS Expected for GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GlobalFoundries.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GFS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.50 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Shares of GFS stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,767,000.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

