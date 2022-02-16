Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Target Price to CHF 110

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 125 to CHF 110 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.28.

Get Temenos alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.91. 32,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,078. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.52. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $105.57 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.