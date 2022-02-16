Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 821,400 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. 14,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,154. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $908.35 million, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

