DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Up 45.7% in January

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,200 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 395,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,385. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $536.65 million, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

