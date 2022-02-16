Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

MNGPF stock remained flat at $$2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Man Group has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Get Man Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNGPF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.52) to GBX 285 ($3.86) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.