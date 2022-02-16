Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $19.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.87. 2,013,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,385,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.59. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $4,346,737.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $34,212,998.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.