$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report $5.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.06 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $21.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $21.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $25.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a $148.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.30.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,134 shares of company stock worth $49,802,501. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.12 on Friday, hitting $117.35. 3,977,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,945,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

