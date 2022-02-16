Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Antofagasta (ANTO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) recently:

2/14/2022 – Antofagasta had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Antofagasta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.65) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,145 ($15.49).

2/8/2022 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2022 – Antofagasta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/25/2022 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($16.91) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Antofagasta had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,550 ($20.97) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,300 ($17.59) to GBX 1,280 ($17.32). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,050 ($14.21) to GBX 1,100 ($14.88). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,360 ($18.40) to GBX 1,350 ($18.27). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:ANTO traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,403 ($18.99). 813,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. Antofagasta plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.68). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,355.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,406.43. The company has a market capitalization of £13.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

